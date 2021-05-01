Strong economic data may now start weighing on sentiment: Alpha Tactics
May 01, 2021
- Bullish news met a stubborn tape this week, with the major averages struggling capitalize on a number of potential upward catalysts.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 0.1% for the week. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) fell 0.4%, with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) off 0.6%. The Dow (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA) lost 0.5% and the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) fell 0.3% on the week.
- Economic data for the week underlined the strength of the recovery.
- The April Chicago PMI hit the highest level since 1983.
- Jobless claims dipped and Michigan sentiment showed a record share of respondents expecting the unemployment rate to decline.
- And while Q1 GDP came in a little below forecasts, its tilt towards spending on goods leaves a lot of room for a rebound in services expected to drive Q2 growth even higher.
- That's all buoying investor sentiment that is historically high.
- The Citi Panic/Euphoria sentiment measure ticked up to 1.22 from an upwardly revised 1.17 the week before, near the peaks of positive sentiment seen during the dot-com bubble (euphoria is anything above 0.38).
- Levels that high historically signal a 100% probability of down markets in the next 12 months.
- But the gauge has been above 1 and flashing warning signals since November and the market has proved resilient, continuing to set all-time highs and leaving investors to wonder what might signal an inflection point in sentiment.
- Cannacord's Tony Dwyer, who recently moved to neutral on the market, predicting a "power-on stall," thinks a clue came during Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's press conference - but not from Powell's answers.
- "The change we noted from yesterday’s Fed conference was from the tone and direction of the questions being asked," Dwyer wrote in a note.
- "The economic reporters almost seemed incredulous the Fed’s policy remains in crisis mode given the strong trend in economic releases, extraordinary level of vaccinations, and performance in the capital markets," Dwyer added. "Strong economic news thus far has been seen as very positive despite the rise in rates, but the tone change on potential inflation and even more robust growth may begin to weigh on sentiment vs. reinforcing it."
- "Our idea of a 'Power-on Stall' in the market is not based on disappointing or poor data, but is instead driven by historically positive monetary policy, fiscal stimulus, and economic growth that is already reflected in the markets as seen through the intermediate-term overbought/optimistic condition," Dwyer said.
- A stall, or a correction, could be the pause that refreshes for an S&P bumping up against 4,200.
- Less euphoria is "healthy" and shows liquidity is not a one-way trade and that fundamentals still matter, Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote.
- History suggest a 10% drawdown from here, Citi's Tobias Levkovich wrote.
- "We stress that we do not envision a bear market, barring exogenous shocks, but the risk/reward ratio seems unfavorable," he said.
- Levkovich has a year-end S&P target of 3,800.
- The average year-end S&P price target among 15 top Wall Street strategists is 4,145, a little more than 35 points above Friday's close.
- That average rose from 4,125 when Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub boosted his view to a Street-high 4,600 on Friday, citing the best earnings surprises and revisions "ever."