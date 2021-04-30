LyondellBasell sees tight chemical markets through year-end
Apr. 30, 2021 6:30 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)LYBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) expects polyolefin markets will remain tight through at least the end of 2021 as customer demand outstrips production, CEO Bob Patel says.
- February's hard freeze that forced widespread petrochemical shutdowns along the U.S. Gulf Coast wiped out weeks of production and further depleted already-low inventories, exacerbated by container shortages and escalating freight rates in Asia, CEO Bob Patel told today's earnings conference call.
- "We believe that tight global markets are likely to persist well into the second half of this year, and continued improvements in mobility and associated economic activity could sustain strong volumes and margins into 2022," the CEO said.
- Also, the company said it does not plan to perform major maintenance at its global assets, including its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery that is now running at nearly full production, during Q2.
- The Houston refinery operated at an average 57% of capacity during Q1 because of February's severe weather that shut it for about a month.
- LyondellBasell's refining segment posted a $110M loss in Q1, but Patel says it is "getting closer to breakeven," hoping to reach it in Q3 and turning positive in Q4, but "that depends on the pace of reopening" the economy.
- Shares fell 3.5% in today's trading despite reporting stronger than forecast Q1 earnings.