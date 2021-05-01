Exxon, union employees brace for lockout at Texas oil refinery
Apr. 30, 2021 10:55 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor67 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is preparing to lock out union workers at its Beaumont refinery in Texas at 10:00 Saturday morning after failing to reach an agreement with the United Steelworkers union on a new labor contract by tonight's deadline.
- The union reportedly continues to work on alternative proposals and wants to keep bargaining and its members working while negotiations continue.
- But Exxon has been offering temporary assignments for process operators at the 369K bbl/day refinery and has trained managers and engineers from across the U.S. to operate refinery units
- "Our lockout decision is a result of the union not accepting the company's contract proposals and the risk of a strike," the plant manager says.
- The union contends Exxon's offer would enact major changes in the existing contract that impact members' safety, security and seniority.
- Exxon fell 2.8% in today's trading despite reporting its first quarterly profit since late 2019.