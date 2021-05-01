Buffett credits Federal Reserve for saving the economy last year
May 01, 2021 2:18 PM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.ABRK.B, BRK.A, PGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor183 Comments
- "Economy was resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way" when the Federal Reserve took actions last year in response to the pandemic-induced recession, Warren Buffett said during Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) virtual annual meeting.
- At the beginning of the meeting, the Oracle of Omaha repeated his advice of keeping a diversified portfolio.
- "You couldn't help but do well if you had a diversified group of equities," U.S. equities would be his preference, during the past 30 years.
- "There's a lot more to picking out stocks" than figuring out which industry is going to have a bright future, Buffett added, pointing out that in the 1930s there were more than 2,000 auto manufacturers in the U.S. "In 2009, there were three left and two went bankrupt," he said.
- Asked why Berkshire hasn't spent more of its cash, Buffett said early in the pandemic, "we could have deployed $50B or $75B right before the Fed acted."
- Cash on hand is about 15% of the value of the company's business, he said.
- The Fed "moved with speed" and demonstrated that they would do "whatever it takes" and restored the bond market trading, which had frozen early in the pandemic. About 85% of the economy is running in "super high gear."
- Berkshire hasn't made many big acquisitions lately and refocused on stock buybacks because "We can't buy companies, stocks as cheap as we can buy our own," he explained.
- Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said he prefers holding Berkshire than the market.
- 2:27 PM ET: When asked about whether climate change rhetoric has become too irrational regarding investments in fossil fuel companies, "people on both extremes are a little nuts," Buffett said. "I would hate to have all the hydrocarbons banned in three years — it wouldn't work," he said.
- "I do think the world is moving away from them too," he added. Still, he has "no compunction in the least about owning Chevron."
- Buffett and Munger object to the shareholder proposal that is seeking a report on how the company's operations are dealing with climate change. "What's important is primarily what we do at Berkshire Hathaway Energy and the railway," rather than its many other business's operations, Buffett said.
- 2:36 PM ET: Gregory Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations, says Berkshire Hathaway Energy has provided annual environmental disclosures from 2007 to 2021. "We have been building renewables... we've invested in excess of $30B in renewables."
- The company has also been focusing on de-carbonization, he said. "There has been a clear commitment to de-carbonizing our businesses," Abel said.
- 2:42 PM ET: Berkshire Hathaway Energy will reach the Biden administration's goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50%-52% by 2030, he said. In addition, the company has closed 16 coal power plants in 2006 to 2020 and will close another 16 from 2020 to 2030 and 14 more by 2040.
- 2:44 PM ET: Buffett said most of the people who are seeking the climate change reports don't own any Berkshire stock, he said.
- 3:00 PM ET: Discussing insurance rival Progressive (NYSE:PGR) outperforming Berkshire's Geico in terms of profits, "Progressive has had the best operation in matching rate to risk," Buffett admitted.
- "Progressive is a machine .. they're very good at what they do," added Ajit Jain, vice chairman of insurance operations. "I think Geico is catching up with Progressive... Geico has caught up in terms of margin."
- "Both companies are going to do very well, in my opinion," Buffett said.
- 3:14 PM ET: Regarding Berkshire's sale of some Apple shares last year "was probably a mistake," Buffett said. "Charlie in his usual way let me know it was a mistake."
- 3:21 PM ET: Commenting on SPACs' effect on Berkshire's ability to make acquisitions: "It's a killer," Buffett said.
- "When the competition is playing with other people's money... they're going to beat us... We're not going to have much luck as long as this continues."
- Buffett likens the SPAC craze to gambling.
- "It's shameful what's going on. It's not just stupid, it's shameful," Munger added.
- 3:29 PM ET: We've got probably $70B-$80B [in cash] that we'd love to put to work. We won't get a chance to do it under these conditions, but conditions can change very rapidly," Buffett said.
- 3:32 PM ET: On the topic on whether stock buybacks are moral: "Buybacks are a way of distributing cash to people who want the cash," he added. "It helps slightly the person who wants out."
- 3:36 PM ET: Would Berkshire consider paying a dividend if the capital gains tax goes up to almost 40%? "If they jigger around with the tax laws" that's not going to change Berkshire's stance, Buffett said. The company's stockholders have voted against instituting dividends, he said.
- Buffett said he voted for Biden in the presidential election.
- He declines to speak about what he feels about the proposed federal tax changes, saying it's not appropriate for him to express his views at a Berkshire annual meeting.
- Buffett and Munger said they're not worried about the possibility of higher corporate taxes.
- 3:53 PM ET: On the topic of the insurance business's risk from the pandemic: "We as an industry haven't done a good enough job of correlating the risk and aggregating the risk," Jain said.
- "The wording will be much more careful on future policies," Buffett said. But generally, court judgments have landed in favor of insurers. "Generally, we're not a big insurer in commercial multiple peril."
- "We have put up $1.6B and change for a reserve" for its pandemic risk, Jain said. "My expectation is that will grow."
- 3:55 PM ET: The prospect of Canadian Pacific or Canadian National acquiring Kansas City Southern, "will make an impact" on Berkshire's BNSF, Abel said, as the plan is for the either acquirer would create a north-south railway that goes from Canada into Mexico.
- 4:00 PM ET: On Precision Castparts: "I paid too much in terms of average earnings," Buffett said. "All kinds of things can happen and they did," he said, referring to the sinking demand for Precision Castparts products with Boeing halting production of the 737 MAX, then the airlines cutting flights due to the pandemic.
- 4:05 PM ET: Buffett declines to comment on bitcoin, however, Munger says: "Of course, I hate the bitcoin's success" and says it's creating a financial product out of thin air.
- 4:10 PM ET: Berkshire Hathaway Energy's proposed solution to provide supplemental energy to Texas is better than a battery-based solution because Berkshire's solution could generate energy continuously for seven days, while battery-generated power would only last hours, Abel said.
- 4:20 PM ET: Would Berkshire insure Elon Musk's flights to Mars? "No, thank you. I'll pass," Jain said.
- 4:25 PM ET: Explaining the reasons why Berkshire sold a lot of bank stocks in 2020, Buffett said: "I like banks, generally, I just didn't like the proportion of holdings we had... We took the overall bank position down," while increasing its stake in Bank of America.
- The banking business in the U.S. is in much better position than it was 10-15 years ago, he added.
- 4:54 PM: Regarding Robinhood's trading app: "I'm looking forward to reading the S-1 [IPO prospectus] on Robinhood," Buffett said. "It's become a very significant part of the 'casino' part" of the market.
- "There's nothing illegal about it, there's nothing immoral. But I don't think you build a society around it," he said.
- Munger, though, takes a stronger stance: "It's deeply wrong."
- 4:55 PM: Buffett said he's seeing "substantial inflation," pointing to steel prices. The economy is "red hot," he added. "There's quite a bit more inflation going on than people expected probably six months ago."
- "There's a scarcity of products in raw materials," Abel remarked. "We're seeing it flow through in price, but mostly in scarcity."
- 4:59 PM ET: Buffett said Berkshire won't be hiring a quant specialist to help in stock picking. "We're not trying to make money in trading stocks," he said.
- 5:08 PM ET: Q&A session ends.
- 5:12 PM ET: All 14 directors are re-elected to the board.
- Glass Lewis had recommended that Berkshire shareholder withhold votes to elect Thomas Murphy, a member of the audit committee, due to the company's lack of disclosure on climate change risks.
- ISS had recommended that shareholders withhold their votes for four directors du to concern over its executive pay policies.
- 5:19 PM ET: Shareholder proposal seeking that the company issue a report on its businesses' climate change risks fails.
- 5:24 PM ET: The second shareholder proposal seeking a report on the company's efforts in diversity and inclusion also fails.
- 5:25 PM ET: Buffett ends the meeting, saying the next meeting is slated on April 30, and "hopefully in Omaha."