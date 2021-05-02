Moderna to join COVAX initiative after WHO granted emergency use nod for COVID-19 shot
May 01, 2021 9:01 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said that the company has started discussions with global organizations such COVAX program for supply agreements after the World Health Organization (“WHO”) issued the Emergency Use Listing (“EUL”) for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- Moderna joins other COVID-19 vaccine developers such as Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson in receiving the EUL which is a prerequisite to join COVAX, a WHO-backed initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for poor and middle-income countries.
- The EUL was granted for Moderna’s mRNA-based vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in those aged 18 years and above.
- “This EUL is an incredible step forward as we continue our quest to ensure that people on every continent have access to our mRNA vaccine,” noted Stéphane Bancel CEO of Moderna,
- “We are actively participating in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX, to help protect populations around the world,” he added further.
- A EUL allows other countries to speed up their regulatory processes enabling faster vaccine imports and immunizations.
- Pfizer and BioNTech were the first to receive EUL for their COVID-19 shot and the duo later pledged 40M doses to the initiative for 2021.