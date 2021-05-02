Tesla is said to delay German production start by six months
May 02, 2021 6:30 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor643 Comments
- Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is said to delay starting production in its new Germany facility until the end of January.
- Tesla originally wanted to open the plant on July 1, though permitting issues and plans to also build a battery-cell factory at the site appear to have contributed to the delay, according to German trade magazine Automobilwoche. The factory is in Grünheide near Berlin.
- Last week German publication Handelsblatt also reported that production in Germany of Tesla's Gigafactory may be delayed by several months. Tesla execs have expressed frustration over the last few months with the "outdated" approval process in Germany.
- Earlier, Big payday for Elon Musk as Tesla CEO notches ludicrous stock award.