Welbilt to distribute powerful blast chiller in North America from Nuovair and a new portable air purifier AeroTherm powered by Trotec
May 03, 2021 6:18 AM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT)WBTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) will be the exclusive distributor in the United States and Canada of roll-in blast chillers from Nuovair, the Italy-based specialists in high-quality blast chillers.
- Nuovair brings the best in blast freezing technology to deliver three times longer shelf life, increased yield and delectable quality. Improved flavor, texture and appearance translates into superior quality – and in turn, increased revenue.
- The company will also act as exclusive US distributor for AeroTherm, a new portable air purifier Powered by Trotec and crafted by Welbilt with touchscreen user interface, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Keri Llewellyn, Welbilt’s GVP & Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “The first step to providing a safe and healthy environment to reopen is ensuring the quality of the air we breathe. Our customers are excited to come back stronger and safer than ever before and we want to provide solutions that make that possible.”