Moderna inks supply deal with Gavi for 500M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

May 03, 2021 6:20 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to supply up to 500M doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine, including an initial 34M doses to be delivered in Q4 2021.
  • Through this agreement, Gavi also retains the option to procure 466M additional doses in 2022.
  • All doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price, in line with the Company’s global access commitments.
  • This agreement covers the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low- and middle-income countries. The Company is in discussions to allocate and supply to self-financing participants in the future.
  • MRNA shares up 2.5% premarket trading at $183.27.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.