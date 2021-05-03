Moderna inks supply deal with Gavi for 500M doses of COVID-19 vaccine
May 03, 2021 6:20 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to supply up to 500M doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine, including an initial 34M doses to be delivered in Q4 2021.
- Through this agreement, Gavi also retains the option to procure 466M additional doses in 2022.
- All doses are offered at Moderna’s lowest tiered price, in line with the Company’s global access commitments.
- This agreement covers the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low- and middle-income countries. The Company is in discussions to allocate and supply to self-financing participants in the future.
- MRNA shares up 2.5% premarket trading at $183.27.