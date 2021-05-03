Kroger, Drone Express join hands on pilot to provide grocery delivery by drone
May 03, 2021 6:29 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Drone Express, a division of Telegrid Technologies, announces a pilot to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones.
- Drone Express technology allows package delivery to the location of a customer's smartphone not only to a street address but providing customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.
- Kroger is designing bundled product offerings ideal for meeting customer needs within the current weight limits for drone delivery, which is about five pounds. For example, Kroger will offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medications and fluids, and a S'mores bundle with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate.
- Using Kroger.com/DroneDelivery, customers can place orders and have eligible orders delivered within as little as 15 minutes.
- Drone Express will commence test flights this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio and flights will be managed by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer with additional off-site monitoring.
- Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later this spring, and a second pilot is scheduled to launch this summer at a Ralphs store in California.