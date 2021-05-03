Kroger, Drone Express join hands on pilot to provide grocery delivery by drone

May 03, 2021 6:29 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Drone Express, a division of Telegrid Technologies, announces a pilot to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones.
  • Drone Express technology allows package delivery to the location of a customer's smartphone not only to a street address but providing customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.
  • Kroger is designing bundled product offerings ideal for meeting customer needs within the current weight limits for drone delivery, which is about five pounds. For example, Kroger will offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medications and fluids, and a S'mores bundle with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate.
  • Using Kroger.com/DroneDelivery, customers can place orders and have eligible orders delivered within as little as 15 minutes.
  • Drone Express will commence test flights this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio and flights will be managed by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer with additional off-site monitoring.
  • Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin later this spring, and a second pilot is scheduled to launch this summer at a Ralphs store in California.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.