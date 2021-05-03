Iraq considers buying Exxon stake in huge West Qurna-1 field

  • The Iraq government may buy out Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 32.7% stake in the West Qurna-1 oil field, probably through state-owned Basra Oil Co., Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar says.
  • Exxon is planning to sell the stake in the huge field, which has more than 20B barrels of recoverable reserves, partly to reduce the massive debt it accumulated last year.
  • The minister also said Iraq would spend $3B in the next five years to boost Basra Oil's natural gas production by ~40% to 950M cf/day, and a separate project to develop the Mansuriya gas field with China's Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) may cost $2.1B.
  • Chevron reportedly rejected an offer to buy the West Qurna-1 stake, but China's oil giants PetroChina and CNOOC may be interested.
