Myriad to sell Vectra testing business to LabCorp for $150M
May 03, 2021 7:21 AM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), LHMYGN, LHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) inks agreement to sell select operating assets and intellectual property (IP), including the Vectra test, from its Autoimmune’s business unit to Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) for $150M in cash.
- “...this divestiture will allow us to increase operational focus and better execute in our core strategic businesses of Women’s Health, Oncology, and Mental Health,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO of Myriad Genetics.
- The Vectra test is used to better understand rheumatoid arthritis disease activity.
- The deal is subject to regulatory clearance. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3.