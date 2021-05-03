Despite strong XPOVIO sales growth, Karyopharm misses Q1 earnings estimates

  • Although Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw 35% year-over-year growth in its sole product, XPOVIO (selinexor), the company still missed Q1 earnings estimates.
  • Q1 GAAP EPS missed by $0.07 and although it increased 28.2% compared to the prior-year period, revenue missed by $2.4M.
  • In the quarter, XPOVIO had sales of $21.7 million, a 7% increase compared to Q4 2020.
  • The number of XPOVIO prescriptions filled grew to ~1170 in the quarter from ~1000 in Q4.
  • However, the company's net loss grew from $57.4M ($0.77 per share) in the quarter compared to $52.9M ($0.78 per share) in Q1 2020.
  • Karyopharm's guidance for 2021 is non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation expense, is between $280 and $300 million.
  • The company also expects that its cash on hand will be enough to support operations through late 2022.
  • In other news, Karyopharm announced that Richard Paulson was appointed president and CEO, effective today.
  • Karyopharm shares are up 0.6% to $9.40 in premarket trading.
