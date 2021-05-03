Alnylam reports positive early Oxlumo data in rare kidney disorder

May 03, 2021 7:41 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces positive early results from the 12-month analysis of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 study of OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).
  • Among 24 patients in ILLUMINATE-A who had been treated with lumasiran for 12 months, 46% (11/24) of patients experienced improvement in nephrocalcinosis grade relative to baseline, 17% (4/24) remained stable, and 13% (3/24) experienced worsening; 25% (6/24) did not have ultrasounds available at 12 months.
  • Of 14 patients with baseline nephrocalcinosis and available ultrasounds, 79% (11/14) showed improvement relative to baseline, and of those who improved, 73% (8/11) improved in both kidneys.
  • Additional data were presented regarding effects on estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and kidney stone events.
  • PH1 is a rare disorder that mainly affects the kidneys. It results from buildup of a substance called oxalate, which normally is filtered through the kidneys and excreted in the urine.
  • These data were presented at the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology (ASPN)/Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) virtual meeting being held on April 30–May 4, 2021.
