Carvana rallies after Bank of America points to long-term growth story
May 03, 2021 7:46 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Bank of America upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to a Buy rating after having it slotted with a Neutral rating.
- The firm notes used vehicle demand and pricing are working in Carvana's favor.
- BofA's bull case on CVNA: "Carvana operates a used car eCommerce platform. The company remains in growth mode, with best-in-class eCommerce growth driven by market expansion and greater penetration in existing markets. We think the company is well positioned for high levels of sustained growth long term and see upside potential in the medium term given strong inventory levels, resilient consumer demand and North America car production shortage."
- BofA assigns a price objective of $350 to Carvana.
- Shares of Carvana are up 3.41% premarket to $295.00 vs. the 52-week average of $71.56 to $323.29.
- Carvana was selected as a tactical outperform call by Evercore ISI a few weeks ago.