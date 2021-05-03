Green Thumb Industries acquires Dharma Pharma, forays into Virginia cannabis market
May 03, 2021 7:51 AM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)GTBIFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) inked an agreement to acquire 100% of Dharma Pharmaceuticals for expanding its cannabis distribution network into the Virginia cannabis market.
- Besides acquiring one of five vertical licenses in Virginia, the acquisition includes an existing production facility and retail dispensary located in Abingdon; Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to five additional retail locations in the Commonwealth.
- With Green Thumb, Dharma's offering will expand to prepare for the introduction of adult use sales in the first market in Southeastern U.S.
- On transaction completion, Green Thumb will have a presence in 13 markets.
- The transaction is expected to close in 2H21.