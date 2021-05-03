FDA accepts Intra-Cellular Therapies' lumateperone applications for bipolar depression
May 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)ITCIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The FDA has accepted for review Intra-Cellular Therapies' (NASDAQ:ITCI) supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for lumateperone (CAPLYTA), an investigational agent for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.
- The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date of December 17, 2021.
- Two positive Phase 3 bipolar depression studies, Study 402 and Study 404, form the basis of the CAPLYTA sNDAs for the treatment of bipolar depression, in which, lumateperone 42 mg demonstrated a favorable tolerability and safety profile consistent with findings in previous studies in schizophrenia.
- CAPLYTA is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and is available in 42 mg capsules.