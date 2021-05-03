Loews swings to profit in Q1 as CNA's net investment income grows
May 03, 2021 7:56 AM ETLoews Corporation (L), CNAL, CNABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) posts Q1 2021 net income on strength at its CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) subsidiary, which improved net investment income and net investment gains and had "solid" underlying property and casualty underwriting results.
- Boardwalk Pipelines also contributed to the improvement in Q1 2021 results as its revenue increased from growth projects recently place into service and improved system utilization due to colder winter weather in Q1 2021.
- Q1 EPS of 97 cents vs. net loss of $2.20 per share in Q1 2020.
- Loews shares slip 0.4% in premarket trading.
- The strong results at CNA and Boardwalk Pipelines was partially offset by a net loss at Loews Hotels & Co., its subsidiary that was hardest hit by the pandemic.
- Book value per share of $65.47 at March 31, 2021 declined from $66.34 at Dec. 31, 2020, reflecting a lower unrealized gain position on investments in 2021 due to an increase in interest rates.
- Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased to $65.35 at March 31, 2021 from $64.18 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- CNA Q1 core EPS of 96 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 93 cents and increased from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- CNA P&C combined ratio was 98.1% in Q1 2021 vs. 97.3% a year ago; underlying combined ratio was 91.9% vs. 93.7% a year ago.
- Net catastrophe losses were $125M pretax vs. $75M in Q1 2020, with the recent quarter losses primarily driven by Winter Storms Uri and Viola.
- Net investment income of $504M pretax compares with $329M a year ago.
- Loews conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
- CNA conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
