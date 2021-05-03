Dell sells Boomi cloud business in $4B cash transaction
May 03, 2021 7:56 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Dell (NYSE:DELL) sells its Boomi cloud business to Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash transaction valued at $4B that's expected to close before the end of the year. Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.
- "Boomi has flourished as part of Dell Technologies, growing exponentially since we acquired them in 2010. This proposed transaction positions Boomi for its next phase of growth and is the right move for both companies, our shared customers and partners," says Dell COO Jeff Clarke. "For us, we're focused on fueling growth by continuing to modernize our core infrastructure and PC businesses and expanding in high-priority areas including hybrid and private cloud, edge, telecom and APEX. All designed to help organizations thrive in the do-from-anywhere economy."
- The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the deal was near and would be for $4B, including debt.
- Last month, Dell announced the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware to help the company pay down debt and position Dell for investment grade ratings.