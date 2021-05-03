Montes Archimedes Acquisition shares up on taking Roivant Sciences public at $7.3B valuation
May 03, 2021 8:06 AM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)ROIVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) shares up 2.5% premarket on taking Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company public at $7.3B valuation.
- Upon closing of the transaction, outstanding shares and warrants of MAAC will be exchanged for newly issued shares and warrants of Roivant Sciences, which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "ROIV."
- The transaction is expected to provide $611M of gross proceeds to fund discovery and development programs. This includes up to $411M currently held in MAAC's trust account, as well as a concurrent $200M common stock private investment in public equity priced at $10.00 per share.
- New institutional and strategic investors and existing Roivant shareholders have committed to participate in the PIPE, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Eventide Asset Management, Suvretta Capital, Palantir Technologies, RTW Investments, LP, Viking Global Investors, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and SB Management, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.
- Proceeds are expected to extend the company's operating runway through mid-2024.
- Patient Square Capital and key Roivant equity holders and management have agreed to long-term lockups, with at least 50% of their holdings locked up for three years.
- Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square Capital, will join Roivant's board of directors.
- Roivant will continue to operate under its current management team led by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Gline. Roivant founder Vivek Ramaswamy will continue to serve as Executive Chairman.
- Upon closing, shareholders of Roivant will own ~92% of the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.