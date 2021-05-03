Xebec Adsorption acquires Nortekbelair for U.S. manufacturing capacity expansion
May 03, 2021 8:28 AM ETXebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF)XEBEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) closed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Tennessee-based Nortekbelair wherein the former's manufacturing footprint will expand and will provide the company with key personnel to establish a Center of Excellence for its dehydration products and support its Cleantech Service Network.
- Xebec will pay ~C$8.5M through a combination of cash on hand, of which C$2.6M was paid in cash on closing, and 735,838 common shares of Xebec at a price of C$4.385/share were issued to the seller.
- For FY20, Nortec reported revenues of C$4.5M; with previous acquisitions, Xebec expects that Nortec's growth and profitability could be improved with product, sourcing and back-office synergies.
- Nortec's acquisition will immediately increase its manufacturing capacity.