Apple reportedly planning foldable iPhone for 2023
May 03, 2021
- Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the company to release a foldable iPhone in 2023 with plans to ship as many as 20M units in the first year.
- Kuo says the phone will include an 8-inch QHD+ display, which offers a 16:9 aspect ratio versus the 19.5:9 ratio of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.
- Samsung Display (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is expected to serve as the exclusive display provider for Apple's foldable. Samsung's foundry business will produce the display driver integrated circuits. As recently as February, reports suggested that Apple would team with LG Display (NYSE:LPL) for a foldable.
- "At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design," says Kuo. "We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend."
- Last month, Nikkei Asia sources said Samsung was planning to release its next-gen, high-margin foldable phones later this years.
