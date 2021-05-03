Innoviz Technologies teams with Vueron on lidar-only self-driving vehicles
May 03, 2021 9:14 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)INVZBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and South Korean lidar perception software company Vueron Technology are teaming up to build an autonomous driving platform for lidar-only self-driving vehicles.
- In January, Vueron Technology received one of the few self-driving permit issued by the South Korean government.
- "At Innoviz, we are passionate about solving the challenges associated with autonomous driving and bringing the most reliable and highest-resolution LiDAR to the market," says Innoviz CEO and co-founder Omer Keilaf. "We are impressed by Vueron's high-performance LiDAR perception software and appreciate their unique understanding of the automotive LIDAR market in South Korea. Innoviz's LiDAR and Vueron's software jointly enable an accurate and reliable LiDAR solution that meets the needs of customers in this region. We are looking forward to joining together with Vueron and pioneering the future of autonomous driving with them."
- Innoviz shares are up 1.2% pre-market.
