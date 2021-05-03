Novavax initiates pediatric expansion for COVID-19 vaccine trial

May 03, 2021 9:15 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has commenced a pediatric expansion of its Phase 3 clinical trial for NVX-CoV2373, the recombinant protein vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
  • The additional arm of the ongoing PREVENT-19 trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 in up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17.
  • Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, administered 21 days apart.
  • A blinded crossover is planned to take place six months after the initial set of vaccinations. Participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose.
  • President of Research and Development, Gregory Glenn will share an update regarding this arm of the PREVENT-19 trial during the 21st annual World Vaccine Congress taking place, May 4-6.
  • NVX-CoV2373 is being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials: the U.K. trial that demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease, efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the B.1.1.7 variant and 89.7% overall; and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December 2020.
  • Also, a Phase 2b trial in South Africa demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease and 48.6% efficacy against a newly emerging escape variant.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.