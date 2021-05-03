Novavax initiates pediatric expansion for COVID-19 vaccine trial
May 03, 2021 9:15 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has commenced a pediatric expansion of its Phase 3 clinical trial for NVX-CoV2373, the recombinant protein vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
- The additional arm of the ongoing PREVENT-19 trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373 in up to 3,000 adolescents aged 12-17.
- Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or placebo in two doses, administered 21 days apart.
- A blinded crossover is planned to take place six months after the initial set of vaccinations. Participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose.
- President of Research and Development, Gregory Glenn will share an update regarding this arm of the PREVENT-19 trial during the 21st annual World Vaccine Congress taking place, May 4-6.
- NVX-CoV2373 is being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials: the U.K. trial that demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease, efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain, 86.3% against the B.1.1.7 variant and 89.7% overall; and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December 2020.
- Also, a Phase 2b trial in South Africa demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease and 48.6% efficacy against a newly emerging escape variant.