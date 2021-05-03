Camino to raise $7.5M capital in private placement

May 03, 2021 9:18 AM ETCamino Minerals Corporation (CAMZF)CAMZFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Camino (OTCPK:CAMZF) upsizes its private placement offering to $7.5M which will include the issue of ~44.12M units at $0.17 per unit, that is above the last close of $0.15.
  • Each Unit will consist of one common share and 0.5 of share purchase warrant exercisable as a whole for the purchase of second share at $0.25 per share.
  • The financing sits to about half of the company's market capitalisation of $15.01M. Camino anticipates that certain insiders will acquire securities in the offering, in addition of new investments coming in from Asia.
  • Company statement, "the proceeds of the financing will be used to advance exploration at Camino's three copper projects in Peru: the Los Chapitos copper discovery, the Maria Cecilia porphyry complex (subject to the closing of Camino's acquisition of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd.), and the Plata Dorada high-grade copper and silver project."
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.