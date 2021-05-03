Camino to raise $7.5M capital in private placement
May 03, 2021 9:18 AM ETCamino Minerals Corporation (CAMZF)CAMZFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Camino (OTCPK:CAMZF) upsizes its private placement offering to $7.5M which will include the issue of ~44.12M units at $0.17 per unit, that is above the last close of $0.15.
- Each Unit will consist of one common share and 0.5 of share purchase warrant exercisable as a whole for the purchase of second share at $0.25 per share.
- The financing sits to about half of the company's market capitalisation of $15.01M. Camino anticipates that certain insiders will acquire securities in the offering, in addition of new investments coming in from Asia.
- Company statement, "the proceeds of the financing will be used to advance exploration at Camino's three copper projects in Peru: the Los Chapitos copper discovery, the Maria Cecilia porphyry complex (subject to the closing of Camino's acquisition of Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd.), and the Plata Dorada high-grade copper and silver project."
- Press Release