fuboTV to launch branded content studio with star names
May 03, 2021 fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
- fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to launch branded content studio for advertisers, new and returning shows from Terrell Owens, Matthew Hatchette and Gilbert Arenas on Fubo Sports Network.
- Also announces a partnership with LiveRamp to enhance its addressable advertising capabilities.
- The launch comes as fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network are gearing up to exclusively stream the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation beginning next month.
- Also during its IAB NewFronts presentation today, fuboTV will announce new original programming for Fubo Sports Network.
- The company closed 2020 with nearly 548,000 subscribers, an increase of 73% Y/Y.
- Advertising revenue grew 133% Y/Y to $29M with advertising average revenue per user reaching $8.47, an increase of 52% Y/Y.
- “As advertising budgets continue to shift from TV to streaming video and CTVs, providing our clients with custom opportunities to engage their consumers further adds to the power of OTT platforms like ours. Through our new branded content studio, we can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences.” said Diana Horowitz, senior VP, advertising sales, fuboTV.