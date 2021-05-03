Generex subsidiary inks distribution agreement with Nexgen Medical

  • Generex Biotechnology's (OTCQB:GNBT) subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix announces that the company has executed a distribution agreement with Nexgen Medical to be the exclusive distributor for the Excellagen line of wound care products in Malaysia.
  • Nexgen is coordinating the approval of Excellagen with the Malaysian Ministry of Health and expects commercial approval by the end of May 2021.
  • Nexgen has committed to purchasing 1,000 units of Excellagen in year one, with an initial purchase of 500 units 0.8cc syringes.
  • The distribution agreement will open the door to conduct business in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and other countries in Southeast Asia, the company said.
