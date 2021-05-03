Revive inks research agreement to explore use of Bucillamine in treating severe COVID-19
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF) announces that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with University of California, San Francisco to explore the utility of Bucillamine as a treatment for severe COVID-19.
- The agreement will support research to test the efficacy of Bucillamine in pre-clinical models of COVID-19 and to design protocols that test the utility of the treatment in human trials.
- Revive had provided an update on its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, last month.