Innovid in talks for SPAC merger at $1.2B valuation, may do deal with ION Acquisition - report

May 03, 2021 9:28 AM ETInnovid Corp. (CTV), TBLATBLA, CTVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Israeli-founded video advertising company Innovid is said in talks to go public through a deal with a SPAC.
  • ION Acquisition, which announced its intention to list a third SPAC last month, is a potential candidate to do a deal with Innovid, according to a Calcalist report.
  • ION Acquisition's (NYSE:IACAU) first SPAC merged with Israeli digital advertising company Taboola earlier this year. ION's second SPAC ION Acquisition Corp. 2, which trades under symbol "IACB", raised $253M in February. ION (NYSE:IACB) could announce what company it intends to merge with in this week, according to the report.
  • See SA contributor Robert Roose's piece from March entitled "Taboola: Out-Of-Favor Adtech Presents A Good Buying Opportunity."
