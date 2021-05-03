Innovid in talks for SPAC merger at $1.2B valuation, may do deal with ION Acquisition - report
May 03, 2021 9:28 AM ETInnovid Corp. (CTV), TBLATBLA, CTVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Israeli-founded video advertising company Innovid is said in talks to go public through a deal with a SPAC.
- ION Acquisition, which announced its intention to list a third SPAC last month, is a potential candidate to do a deal with Innovid, according to a Calcalist report.
- ION Acquisition's (NYSE:IACAU) first SPAC merged with Israeli digital advertising company Taboola earlier this year. ION's second SPAC ION Acquisition Corp. 2, which trades under symbol "IACB", raised $253M in February. ION (NYSE:IACB) could announce what company it intends to merge with in this week, according to the report.
