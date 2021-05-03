Financial software company MeridianLink files for NYSE listing
May 03, 2021 9:32 AM ETMLNKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- MeridianLink (MLNK) files Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.
- The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
- Company intends to use a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay the borrowings outstanding under their first lien credit agreement, and all of the borrowings outstanding under their second lien credit agreement.
- Company expects to list in NYSE under the symbol “MLNK.”
- MeridianLink, is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies, or CRAs—providing services to 1,925 customers, including 63 of the leading 100 credit unions per Credit Unions Online (as of September 2020).