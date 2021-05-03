Popular enters $350M accelerated share repurchase agreement
May 03, 2021 9:32 AM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)BPOPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Popular (BPOP +2.0%) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $350M of Popular’s common stock.
- Under the terms, on May 4, 2021 the Co. will make an initial payment of $350M and receive an initial delivery of 3,785,831 shares of Popular’s Common Stock.
- As a result of the receipt of the Initial Shares, the Co. will recognize in shareholders’ equity ~$280M in treasury stock and $70M as a reduction of capital surplus.
- The final settlement is expected to occur no later than Q3 2021.