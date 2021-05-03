TechX to acquire fiat-to-crypto merchant services gateway, XPort Digital

May 03, 2021 9:36 AM ETMOBILUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (MBLMF)MBLMFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TechX Technologies (OTCPK:TECXF) acquired a 100% interest in XPort Digital, a merchant services fiat-to-crypto gateway solution offering credit card processing for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses.
  • Under the agreement, shareholder of XPort agreed to sell all of the shares issued and outstanding in XPort in consideration of the issuance of 5.25M shares at a deemed value of $0.952/share for total consideration of C$5M.
  • "XPort's fiat to crypto on ramping offers the quickest and easiest solution for consumers to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies without setting up an account," CEO Peter Green commented.
