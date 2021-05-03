Unicorn fintech Flywire files for Nasdaq IPO at possible $3B valuation (update)
May 03, 2021 9:38 AM ETFLYWBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Fintech firm Flywire Corp. (FLYW) filed paperwork Monday for an IPO that will reportedly value the company at about $3B.
- Boston-based Flywire wrote in a statement that it intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FLYW.”
- The company said “the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,” making FLYW’s valuation unclear.
- However, Reuters cited unnamed sources in January at putting the firm’s value at about $3B, making it a “unicorn” stock – or a firm worth at least $1B at its initial public offering.
- Flywire listed the offering's value at up to $100M in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but that's likely just a placeholder number.
- FLYW offers payments software and solutions to the educational, healthcare, travel and business-to-business payments industries. The 10-year-old company has more than 2,250 client firms, and wrote in its S-1 that it processed more than $7.5B of transactions in 130 currencies last year.
- Flywire added that the company sees the total addressable market in the four sectors it currently operates in at $11.7B a year.
- “We believe Flywire is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of this global payment volume given our ability to provide deeply integrated digital solutions that address both domestic and cross-border payments,” the firm wrote.
- Flywire also disclosed that its revenues rose to $131.8M during 2020, up 38.8% from 2019’s $94.9M. That helped the company narrow its losses to 11.1M last year, down 44.8% from 2019’s $20.1M of red ink:
- FLYW’s pre-IPO backers include Accel Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Spark Capital and other A-list investors.