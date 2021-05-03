AvalonBay upgraded to Outperform, Essex Property cut to In Line at Evercore

  • Evercore ISI analyst Rich Hightower upgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB +0.6%) to Outperform from In Line as he updates Q1 models and sees an "attractive setup" vs. peers after the REIT' underperformance since pre-pandemic time.
  • Cites AVB's 11% decline since Feb. 24, 2020 vs. -9% for Equity Residential and -7% for Essex Property Trust (ESS +0.1%).
  • Upgrade is also driven by the "market's underappreciation of the embedded FFO/NAV accretion to come from the company's renewed ramp-up in development."
  • Meanwhile, Hightower downgrade ESS to In Line.
  • His Outperform rating on AVB is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and the Neutral average Wall Street rating (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 14 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • His In Line rating on ESS aligns with the Quant rating and is more cautious than the Bullish average Wall Street rating (7 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 10 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha makes the case for buying more AvalonBay.
