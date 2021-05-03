Inpixon buys SaaS app platform

May 03, 2021 9:44 AM ETInpixon (INPX)INPXBy: SA News Team
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has acquired the outstanding capital stock of Design Reactor (The CXApp), a leading SaaS app platform.
  • The purchase price includes a combination of cash and equity.
  • The CXApp enables corporate enterprise organizations to provide a custom-branded, location-aware employee app focused on enhancing the workplace experience and hosting virtual and hybrid events.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenue and earnings.
  • Leon Papkoff, founder of The CXApp, joins Inpixon as executive vice president leading Inpixon's CXApp Division.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.