Inpixon buys SaaS app platform
May 03, 2021 9:44 AM ETInpixon (INPX)INPXBy: SA News Team
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has acquired the outstanding capital stock of Design Reactor (The CXApp), a leading SaaS app platform.
- The purchase price includes a combination of cash and equity.
- The CXApp enables corporate enterprise organizations to provide a custom-branded, location-aware employee app focused on enhancing the workplace experience and hosting virtual and hybrid events.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to revenue and earnings.
- Leon Papkoff, founder of The CXApp, joins Inpixon as executive vice president leading Inpixon's CXApp Division.
- Press Release