HCA Healthcare to sell four hospitals in Georgia to Piedmont Healthcare
May 03, 2021 9:53 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)HCABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has agreed to sell four of its hospitals in Georgia to Atlanta-based nonprofit Piedmont Healthcare for ~$950M.
- The hospitals that will be acquired by Piedmont include Eastside Medical Center, and Cartersville Medical Center each with a capacity of 310 and 119 beds, respectively.
- 40-bed Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health and Coliseum Health System that includes two acute care hospitals with a combined capacity of 413 beds are also on the block.
- The transaction is expected to generate strategic value to HCA ‘by increasing financial flexibility for investments in ongoing and future initiatives in core markets,’ the company said in a statement. The deal is likely to close in Q3 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.
- HCA has traded flat over the past five-day period despite reporting better than expected Q1 2021 financials and a guidance raise.