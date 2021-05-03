Radient Technologies inks licensing agreement with Atomic EH
May 03, 2021 10:03 AM ETRadient Technologies Inc. (RDDTF)RDDTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Radient Technologies (OTCPK:RDDTF -3.0%) announced a licensing agreement with Atomic EH for building its first ever indigenous cannabis brand and a dedicated product line to serve the under-represented Indigenous community in the cannabis industry.
- The Indigenous community has been largely under represented with ~4% of licensed cannabis producers having any kind of Indigenous involvement or representation.
- Radient will be the first ever licensed processor to have an exclusive licensing deal with this brand to build a unique line of products and formulations.
- The agreement will initially be in the vicinity of 25K to 50K units per month.
- The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for FY21 to be in between $20-$25M led by product sales and growing demand for Cannabis 2.0 products.
- Also, it is on track to turn operating cash flow positive in 2021 based on revenue growth and various cost-cutting initiatives taken to reduce operating costs.