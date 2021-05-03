Microsoft considered cutting Xbox game fees from 30% to 12%
May 03, 2021
- Last week, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reduced its online store fees for PC game developers from 30% to 12%. The company has considered making a similar cut for its Xbox games, according to confidential documents that were filed in Epic Games' antitrust trail against Apple, which kicks off today.
- The document from January includes a table titled "Microsoft Store Standard Fees & Revenue Share Overview," which includes the PC cut and also mentions the same cut for games in the Microsoft Store on Xbox during the first half of calendar 2021.
- Yesterday, Microsoft told The Verge: "We will not be updating the revenue split for console publishers."
- The company didn't indicate if the confidential document was inaccurate or if plans had changed.
- Apple's 30% "app tax" prompted Epic to create its own in-app payment system for Fortnite, which led to Apple banning the popular game and the antitrust trial.