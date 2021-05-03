Peloton Interactive stock watched closely this week ahead of key earnings report
May 03, 2021 10:33 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)PTONBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- The earnings report for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is of high interest to investors this week. The big day arrives with shares of Peloton having drifted 8% lower over the last month amid some concerns on valuation, reopening pressure on sales, as well as new competition for at-home dollars.
- BofA's preview on Peloton: "We expect total F3Q (March) revenue above Street at $1,115mn and above guidance of $1,100mn as backlog decreased and revenues are recognized on delivery, and think the Street expects upside. Company guided to 313k q/q connected F3Q fitness sub adds, and we think 360-375k is possible (see our recent PTON data note here). Given decreasing backlog, 4Q guidance is more important than F3Q results, in our view, as F4Q guidance has important implications for FY2022."
- For the Peloton earnings call, BofA says the company's expectations for the U.S. and any early thoughts on the trajectory for FY22 are key point.
- Peloton has topped revenue and EPS estimates for six straight quarters.