Kia Motors sales surged 121.3% in April, second-successive best-ever monthly sales
May 03, 2021
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports April sales growth of 121.3% to 70,177 units, surpassing the previous monthly high set in March 2021.
- "After a record-breaking first-quarter performance, Kia continued to outpace the industry in April as even more customers discovered our world-class and award-winning design and quality," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five Kia models setting sales records in April and the successful launches of the Sorento SUV and the all-new Carnival MPV continuing to drive customers to showrooms, Kia is experiencing unprecedented momentum. Given the showroom traffic our dealers are reporting ahead of the summer opening of the country we are confident our strong performance will continue through the year."