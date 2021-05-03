SPAC target Enjoy called the next big thing in retail

  • SPAC target Enjoy is called one of a few companies well-positioned to capitalize on experiential commerce at home in a glowing profile published by Loup Ventures.
  • "It's no coincidence that brands like Peloton, Carvana, Tesla, and Apple are excelling at experiential retail at home. Premium brands seek to deliver a premium experience, because that’s what their customers want. Enjoy is a pure play on the theme, unlocking that opportunity for premium retailers at scale, driving customer engagement, increasing customer satisfaction, pushing average order values higher with accessories, and ultimately increasing a customer’s lifetime value. Eventually, we believe all premium brands will offer an in-home experiential commerce strategy, which we believe could eventually account for up to a third of these brands’ revenues."
  • There is also an interesting Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) angle to the Enjoy story.
  • "Every 25 years there's a paradigm shift in retail. The next one is experiential commerce in the home. Enjoy is a commerce at home pure play, founded by Apple's retail visionary, Ron Johnson," notes analyst Gene Munster in a follow-up tweet.
  • The Loup team thinks fair valuation on Enjoy today should apply a 5.6X revenue multiple on 2022 sales estimates to yield a $1.4B level. "Looking out two years from now, valuation will likely be based on 2024 revenue estimates, which should be around $700m. Applying a 4x revenue multiple to 2024 sales, which is more conservative than the current comp group’s multiple, yields a $2.8B valuation," reasons the firm.
  • SPAC Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) confirmed its deal to take startup Enjoy public last week. The transaction values the combined company at an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.2B, representing 4.8X the company's estimated 2022 revenues.
