Eni, Santos sign MoU to develop Australia gas projects, carbon capture
May 03, 2021 10:58 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E), STOSFE, STOSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E +2.3%) says it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Australian natural gas supplier Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) to consider developing gas fields off northwest Australia and expand gas exports from Darwin.
- Eni already is partnering with Santos in the Bayu-Undan gas and condensate field in the Timor Sea, as well as in the Darwin LNG plant and connecting gas pipeline in northern Australia.
- The two companies say they will explore the potential expansion of the Darwin LNG plant, options to repurpose and extend the life of Bayu-Undan as well as the joint development of CO2 capture and storage or utilization facilities.
- Eni recently was upgraded to Buy at Jefferies, citing its dividend yield and the potential to spin off its biofuel business.