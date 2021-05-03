Dominion Energy Virginia announces new group of solar projects approved
- The Virginia SCC has approved nine new solar facilities totalling nearly 500MWs, enough to power 125K homes at peak output with renewable energy for Dominion Energy Virginia customers.
- Six of the nine new solar projects are power purchase agreements that were selected following a competitive solicitation process.
- Dominion Energy (D +0.8%) owns and will operate the other three projects, which support ~750 jobs and provide more than $100M in economic benefits in Virginia.
- These projects represent a major step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy's goal of net zero emissions.