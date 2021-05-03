Dominion Energy Virginia announces new group of solar projects approved

May 03, 2021 11:14 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • The Virginia SCC has approved nine new solar facilities totalling nearly 500MWs, enough to power 125K homes at peak output with renewable energy for Dominion Energy Virginia customers.
  • Six of the nine new solar projects are power purchase agreements that were selected following a competitive solicitation process.
  • Dominion Energy (D +0.8%) owns and will operate the other three projects, which support ~750 jobs and provide more than $100M in economic benefits in Virginia.
  • These projects represent a major step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy's goal of net zero emissions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.