Boingo to deliver Wi-Fi 6 network for New York's Rockefeller Center
May 03, 2021 11:19 AM ETBoingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI)WIFIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been selected to design, install and manage a Wi-Fi 6 network for New York City's 22-acre Rockefeller Center.
- That means coverage of more than 7M square feet across 12 buildings, which includes shops, restaurants, entertainment and office space.
- And it adds to a roster of New York City deals for Boingo, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver connectivity at the World Trade Center Transportation Hub; John F. Kennedy Airport; LaGuardia Airport; and Newark Liberty Airport.