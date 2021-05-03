Vanguard expects value to outperform growth over the next 10 years

  • A recent report was put out for market participants going over the outlook of both value and growth-related investments and what the future potentially holds for both.
  • In the note, Vanguard stated: “We expect value to outperform growth over the next ten years by five to seven percentage points, annualized, and perhaps by an even wider margin over the next five years.”
  • Vanguard expressed that the growth trade is overdone and that there will be a return to a cyclical value rotation. Additionally, they believe inflation is set to normalize and exceed the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in 2021 and 2022.
  • Furthermore, inside of the note that Vanguard put out, it said: “Our research found that deviations from fair value and future relative returns share an inverse and statistically significant relationship over five- and ten-year periods. The relationship is an affirmation that, ultimately, valuations matter—the price we pay influences our return.”
  • For investors interested in investigating more information around both value and growth, see below a group of both value and growth exchange traded funds.
  • Value ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VOOV), (NYSEARCA:IWD), (NYSEARCA:VTV), (NYSEARCA:VOE), and (NYSEARCA:VBR).
  • Growth ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VOOG), (NYSEARCA:IWF), (NYSEARCA:VUG), (NYSEARCA:VOT), and (NYSEARCA:VBK).
  • In addition to Vanguards' research report, see the equity market breakdown for Q1 for both value and growth-related exchange traded funds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.