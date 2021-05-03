Vanguard expects value to outperform growth over the next 10 years
- A recent report was put out for market participants going over the outlook of both value and growth-related investments and what the future potentially holds for both.
- In the note, Vanguard stated: “We expect value to outperform growth over the next ten years by five to seven percentage points, annualized, and perhaps by an even wider margin over the next five years.”
- Vanguard expressed that the growth trade is overdone and that there will be a return to a cyclical value rotation. Additionally, they believe inflation is set to normalize and exceed the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in 2021 and 2022.
- Furthermore, inside of the note that Vanguard put out, it said: “Our research found that deviations from fair value and future relative returns share an inverse and statistically significant relationship over five- and ten-year periods. The relationship is an affirmation that, ultimately, valuations matter—the price we pay influences our return.”
- For investors interested in investigating more information around both value and growth, see below a group of both value and growth exchange traded funds.
- Value ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VOOV), (NYSEARCA:IWD), (NYSEARCA:VTV), (NYSEARCA:VOE), and (NYSEARCA:VBR).
- Growth ETFs: (NYSEARCA:VOOG), (NYSEARCA:IWF), (NYSEARCA:VUG), (NYSEARCA:VOT), and (NYSEARCA:VBK).
- In addition to Vanguards' research report, see the equity market breakdown for Q1 for both value and growth-related exchange traded funds.