Valero added to Citi Focus List, price hiked to $121

May 03, 2021 11:25 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Valero Energy (VLO +4.3%) jumps as Citi adds the stock to its Focus List and raises its price target to $121 from $95, saying the company is "in the early stages of a meaningful and underappreciated business transformation that should add $1.8B in growth-oriented low-carbon annual cash flows by year-end 2024 from projects with higher rates of return than peers."
  • Valero's recently announced large-scale carbon capture and storage project is the third major project in its portfolio aimed at global net zero carbon targets, and the second announced YTD.
  • The portfolio shifts to 35% from 12% low-carbon on cash flows and greater than 50% on distributable cash flow valuation, justifying multiple expansion to 7.5X EBITDA from 6x, Citi says.
  • The "U.S. Energy Transition narrative is speeding up, and the market continues to grossly underprice VLO's clean energy plans," Citi said earlier this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.