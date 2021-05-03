Valero added to Citi Focus List, price hiked to $121
May 03, 2021 11:25 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Valero Energy (VLO +4.3%) jumps as Citi adds the stock to its Focus List and raises its price target to $121 from $95, saying the company is "in the early stages of a meaningful and underappreciated business transformation that should add $1.8B in growth-oriented low-carbon annual cash flows by year-end 2024 from projects with higher rates of return than peers."
- Valero's recently announced large-scale carbon capture and storage project is the third major project in its portfolio aimed at global net zero carbon targets, and the second announced YTD.
- The portfolio shifts to 35% from 12% low-carbon on cash flows and greater than 50% on distributable cash flow valuation, justifying multiple expansion to 7.5X EBITDA from 6x, Citi says.
- The "U.S. Energy Transition narrative is speeding up, and the market continues to grossly underprice VLO's clean energy plans," Citi said earlier this year.