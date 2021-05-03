Blackstone promotes next generation of leaders at its private equities unit - WSJ
May 03, 2021 11:34 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (BX +0.2%) is promoting a number of executives to new leadership roles in its main private-equity business, at the investment firm with the world's largest private equity business.
- With $112B in assets, its corporate private equities arm represents more than 17% of Blackstone's total. That percentage has doubled since Joseph Baratta became head of the business in 2012. In 2019, Blackstone closed a record $26B fundraising for its buyout fund.
- Martin Brand becomes head of North America private equity and Peter Wallace was named global head of core private equity, its long-term strategy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Blackstone's Baratta.
- Amit Dixit, who's based in Mumbai, will head Asia private equity. The three positions are newly created ones, and they'll all report to Baratta.
- Also in the division, the company names Jennifer Morgan, former co-CEO at business software giant SAP, to lead portfolio operations, where she'll oversee all aspects of portfolio improvement.
- Brand currently leads the company's private equity investments in the technology sector and has headed up many of the company's most successful deals recently. Those include its investments in Refinitiv, now part of the London Stock Exchange; Paysafe, which recently combined with a SPAC, and Bumble, which went public through an IPO in February.
- Wallace started at Blackstone in 1997 and runs its investing activities in the services sector. His deals make up the bulk of thee company's core fund, which can hold assets for 15 years or more. Such investments include Servpro Industries and Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments.
- Dixit joined the company in 2007, and, as head of Blackstone's private equity unit in India has helped make the country its best-performing market in terms of returns over the past 10 years.
- Morgan joined the company in November and was tasked with using technology to drive improvements at the more than 200 companies in its portfolio.
