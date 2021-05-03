Churchill Downs sees wagering higher for Kentucky Derby than 2019 level
May 03, 2021 11:44 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)CHDNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (CHDN +0.6%) is modestly higher after the Kentucky Derby returned to its normal calendar slot after running in September last year.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz breaks down the action for Churchill Downs following what is called the most exciting two minutes in sports.
- "The initial results from the Kentucky Derby are a positive for the name. Despite significantly lower attendance vs. normal years, wagering from all sources for the Derby Week was up 1.1% vs. 2019 levels. Handle recorded through TwinSpires was particularly encouraging, underscoring the continued growth in digital wagering. The outcome of the quarter is still TBD 30 days in, we believe, but off to a bullish start."
- Katz says TwinSpires recorded $40.8M or 26% of the $155M total wagering on the Kentucky Derby Race. That mark is 75% higher than the level in 2020 and 35% higher than the level in 2019.
- The big picture for Churchill Downs: Sports betting legislation advances in key areas.