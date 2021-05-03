Pfizer to deliver smaller vaccine shipments to states to reduce waste - Axios
May 03, 2021 12:02 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- By the end of the month, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will begin shipping packages of its COVID-19 vaccine with fewer doses to states in an effort to reduce waste, Axios reports.
- Currently, 1,170 doses come in packaging, but the company will start shipping packages with just 450 doses later this month.
- About 4.5M doses per week will come in the smaller packaging.
- The smaller packages can be made available at physician offices, houses of worship, or recreations centers.
- The CDC reported that as of late March, more than 182K vaccine doses has gone to waste, with CVS and Walgreens responsible for 70% of the number.
- Pfizer shares are up 2.5% to $39.62 in morning trading.