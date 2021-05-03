Bankrupt rental car company Hertz jumps on report of sweetened offer in bidding war

  • Hertz Global (OTCPK:HTZGQ) surged 15% on a report that it received a sweetened offer from rival bidder Knighthead Capital and Certares Management in a deal that may allow equity investors to recover $2.25 a share.
  • Hertz is evaluating the offer that values the rental car company at more than $6.2B in enterprise value to see if its more than the current accepted offer from a group backed by Centerbridge, according to a Bloomberg report, which cites people familiar.
  • The latest bid from Knighthead and Certares includes fully committed debt and equity financing, according to the report. Hertz had set a May 2 deadline for final bankruptcy bids.
  • Under the Knighthead plan, Hertz bondholders would be paid in full and shareholders receive the opportunity to own a bigger portion of the reorganized company.
  • Last month, Hertz chooses Centerbridge-backed plan to exit bankruptcy.
