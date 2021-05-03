Grayscale parent boosts authorization to buy GBTC shares by $500M

  • Digital Currency Group ("DCG"), the parent of Grayscale Investments, boosts its authorization to buy shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC +0.9%) to $750M from its prior authorization of $250M.
  • As of April 30, 2021, DCG purchased $193.5M of GBTC shares.
  • As of April 30, the shares' discount to NAV was ~10%, better than ~19% on April 22, but still a discount. On Dec. 21, 2020, the shares traded at a 40% premium to NAV.
  • The share purchase authorization boost comes as GBTC shares continue to trade at a discount to NAV.

Source: YCharts

