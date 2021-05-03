Grayscale parent boosts authorization to buy GBTC shares by $500M
May 03, 2021 12:11 PM ET Liz Kiesche
- Digital Currency Group ("DCG"), the parent of Grayscale Investments, boosts its authorization to buy shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC +0.9%) to $750M from its prior authorization of $250M.
- As of April 30, 2021, DCG purchased $193.5M of GBTC shares.
- As of April 30, the shares' discount to NAV was ~10%, better than ~19% on April 22, but still a discount. On Dec. 21, 2020, the shares traded at a 40% premium to NAV.
- The share purchase authorization boost comes as GBTC shares continue to trade at a discount to NAV.
Source: YCharts
- DGC plans to use cash on hand to fund the purchases.
- GBTC's 375% total return in the past year lags bitcoin's 547% surge during the same time period as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Alexander J. Poulos blames competing Canadian bitcoin ETFs and hedge offerings and the expiration of a lock-up period for GBTC's discount to NAV.